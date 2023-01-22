Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in "The Shops," the mall adjacent to the New Westminster SkyTrain station.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a victim who was suffering from apparent stab wounds on board a bus," says an email from a spokesperson for the Metro Vanocuver Transit Police.

"Investigators are working to determine the original crime scene location where the stabbing occurred."

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made and no suspects identified. The New Westminster Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

CTV News has reached out to the NWPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The bus loop was closed for roughly five hours Saturday but reopened in the evening.