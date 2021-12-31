COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 3,795 cases as hospitalizations climb

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to discuss details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron as cases increase in the province during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to discuss details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron as cases increase in the province during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Vancouver Top Stories