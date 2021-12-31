B.C. accelerating its COVID-19 booster-dose program amid Omicron surge

B.C.'s COVID-19 booster dose program will be accelerated amid the province's ongoing surge in cases, health officials announced in their last pandemic briefing of 2021.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem gave the update Friday morning, the day after B.C. shattered another COVID-19 case-count record.

More than 9.5 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in B.C., Henry said.

"With rapid increasing in numbers we're facing challenges," Henry said.

"With the rise of Omicron and the need to try and protect as many workers as possible, we're also moving up the (booster) timing to six months."

Previously, people would be contacted for their booster six to eight months after their second dose.

Henry also said people who are pregnant are now eligible to get their booster dose as soon as six months has passed since their second dose, regardless of their age.

Ballem, who leads the province's vaccine program, said appointment capacity will be expanded in the coming weeks, in the hope the booster dose program will "come to an even sooner conclusion."

"For the rest of the population our original plan was to have people boosted between six and eight months," Ballem said. " But I think at the end of the day the onset of Omicron … has really changed the needs."

Ballem said B.C.'s vaccine campaign will now "adjust a bit" so the entire population gets their invitation for their booster dose "as close as possible to a six-month interval."

"Now that our vulnerable and seniors are protected, we're moving to an interval-based invitation process," Ballem said. "People getting to six months regardless of their age 18 and 59 will be getting an invite as close as we can to that date."

BACKLOG OF 800,000 PEOPLE

"At this point we have a backlog of people under the age of 60 who are over six months," Ballem said, explaining that people in that backlog may be "a few days to a couple of weeks" beyond their six-month interval.

Ballem said the province's priority is to address that backlog first and to send out invitations to them first.

Ballem said invitations will also depend on capacity, which health authorities have been working to build up.

Part of the reason for the change in strategy is because, early in the vaccine rollout, health-care workers and other front-line workers were prioritized to get their first and second doses. Those workers, however, span many age groups.

"They constitute a large part of the group that are now overdue for their six-month booster," Ballem said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.