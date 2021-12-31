B.C. shortens isolation period for people who are fully vaccinated

British Columbians who are fully vaccinated can now self-isolate for as little as five days after catching COVID-19, the province announced Friday.

Previously, those who were fully immunized against COVID-19 were required to self-isolate for at least seven days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new minimum was decided after reviewing national and international data, taking into account differences in the length and severity of illness recorded during this latest phase of the pandemic.

"We've had a number of discussions across this country," Henry said. "And we have come to a consensus that, with the milder illness that we're seeing most people right now, we can make a change to reduce the period of time that people need to be isolated if they're sick."

People should only be leaving home after five days if their symptoms have "resolved or have mostly improved," the provincial health officer added, stressing that no one should be ending their self-isolation while they still have a fever.

"This is a risk mitigation strategy, it doesn't mean that every single person will be through their infectious period, where they're infectious to others, within five days," Henry said. "But the vast majority of people are."

Even once they go back into the community, they must continue to wear a mask for another five days. Henry said they also must abstain from social gatherings during that period.

Unvaccinated B.C. residents who catch COVID-19 are still required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, either from the onset of symptoms or their positive test result.

