2 Canadians confirmed dead in Poland, as consular officials gather information

Two Canadians have died following an incident in Poland, CTV News has learned.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of the deaths, and that consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Due to privacy considerations, the agency said it would not release further information.

Several media outlets in Poland have reported a 23-year-old man was taken to a police station in Kraków following a domestic altercation, while his injured 24-year-old partner was transported to a hospital.

“Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries. During an interrogation at the police station on Wednesday morning, the man, while handcuffed, managed to seize an officer's firearm and took his own life,” wrote TVN24.

Polish media outlet Fakt wrote that the apartment building is home to many foreigners and the young woman killed was from Canada, and her partner was English or Canadian.

CTV News has attempted to verify these claims with Krakow Police but has not received a response. Global Affairs would not confirm or deny that the reports are related to the two Canadian deaths they are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.