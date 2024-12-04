Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police

A stabbing suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The officers were responding to a 911 call reporting a knife-wielding man had stolen alcohol from a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets around 11:30 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in an update hours after the incident.

Police found a suspect inside a nearby 7-Eleven.

"The suspect was then shot by police. VPD officers, along with other first responders, attempted life-saving (measures) on the suspect. However, he was taken to hospital, where he later died," spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said at a news conference, adding that an additional two people “have been wounded.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in, as it is in all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious injury, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

The VPD first informed the public that they were on the scene of a "violent incident" in a social media post a few minutes after noon, saying "a number of people have been stabbed."

Visintin said police initially believed two people had been stabbed but have since learned that there was only one stabbing victim. Authorities are still trying to determine how the other person was hurt, she said.

Asked if the second person was potentially injured by police gunfire, Visintin could not confirm one way or the other, but noted that the IIO will be investigating the officers’ actions.

"All I know right now is we have two people that are injured," she said.

Both of the victims’ injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening. Asked for further details, Visintin said the stabbing victim sustained hand injuries and the other person sustained facial injuries.

"There's still a lot that it's unfolding. There's still a lot of pieces that we're putting together. So, I'm here to provide the best, most accurate information that we have right now," she added.

“It's important to note that our officers arrived immediately once we got the call, and we were able to stop the threat to the public. It's unfortunate that two people were injured and that a man was shot by officers, but because our immediate response, we were able to stop that threat,” she continued

Visintin also did not comment on whether the suspect was known to police, and could not confirm if the victims were employees of either the 7-Eleven or the restaurant.

Witness describes shooting

Mainul Ismal, a delivery driver who was picking up an order in the area, witnessed what he described as the "really terrible" incident that unfolded inside the 7-Eleven. He says it began with a man approaching the counter, lifting his shirt and showing a large knife tucked in his waistband.

Ismal says it appeared to him that the suspect was trying to commit a theft. Although two employees raised their hands in the air, telling the man to take whatever he wanted, Ismal says the suspect "got angry" and "got out his knife and tried to stab them."

The witness said he was unsure how many people were stabbed, but that there appeared to be either one or two victims.

Ismal also shared video with CTV News, showing three officers – two with guns drawn and one who appears to be wielding a Taser – surrounding the counter of the store.

"Move over right now, move over," an officer shouts. No one is visible behind the counter.

The video does not capture what happened next, but a woman can be heard screaming as four shots ring out in quick succession. After a brief pause, another six shots can be heard.

A woman can then be heard crying, as someone asks, "Are you OK, ma'am?"