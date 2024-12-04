Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.

Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.

The weather office has issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver, parts of Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

The advisory states that a ridge of high pressure is leading to the development of dense fog that should lift by late morning but may linger into the afternoon in parts of the region that are close to the water.

"Fog and low cloud may reform this evening," Environment Canada warned.

The agency says visibility may be suddenly reduced to near-zero, causing serious hazards for drivers.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the advisory said.

A similar fog advisory blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday and was blamed for a series of crashes around the region due to reduced visibility on the roadways.