Suspect arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Surrey, B.C.

Police say one man is in custody and another is in hospital after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Surrey, B.C.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds on his arm and was rushed to hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the Surrey Police Service.

Officers responded to the area of 73 Avenue and 130 Street in the city's Newton neighbourhood shortly before 10 a.m., according to the release, which said police were on scene within minutes of the stabbing and rendered emergency medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

The nearby Princess Margaret Secondary School was placed under hold-and-secure protocol while police searched for the suspect, who was found with the assistance of police dogs, the Surrey Police Service said.

The man was arrested and taken into police custody pending further investigation.

The area remained closed to vehicle traffic into the afternoon while investigators combed the scene for evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance video from the scene is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.