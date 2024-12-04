Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
PavCo, the owner and operator of BC Place, told CTV News they offered tickets to the Taylor Swift concert to stakeholders, a procedure it calls "normal course of business."
There are 40 tickets available in the BC Place suite, according to PavCo. That means 120 guests will be attending the Swift concert in total, thanks to B.C. taxpayers.
“PavCo provided tickets for stakeholder outreach purposes by event promoters who hold events at our venues,” it said in a statement to CTV News.
“In turn, we extend invitations to industry and business partners, stakeholders, government and elected officials, First Nations, community groups and charities.”
It says the only politician who accepted the offer was Sajjan.
According to Sajjan’s office, he received clearance from the federal ethics commissioner before accepting the tickets and will be attending with his daughter on Saturday.
PavCo says that giving away tickets to stakeholders and politicians helps promote and amplify events. It says it will continue this type of outreach going forward.
Sajjan was asked to make a donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Food Banks B.C. as part of the offer. He donated $1,500 to the food bank, according to his office.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim was also offered free Swift tickets, but his office says he declined the offer.
“Mayor Sim is absolutely thrilled that Vancouver will be the final stop on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News.”
"While tickets were offered to him in his capacity as the mayor of Vancouver, he declined and personally purchased tickets for himself, his family and friends.”
PavCo and BC Place have donated more than 100 tickets and four suites for the Taylor Swift shows to registered charities across B.C.
More than $1 million has been raised across the province due to the ticket donations as part of its community benefit program.
