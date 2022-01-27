COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths, hospitalizations near record
B.C. added 13 more fatalities to its COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, as hospitalizations rose to near record highs.
There were 977 test-positive patients in hospital Thursday, up from 949 the previous day, and just shy of the all-time record of 987.
That total includes both patients whose illness is serious enough to require hospitalization and those who test positive incidentally while admitted to hospital for some other reason.
There were 141 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in B.C. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
The 13 deaths on Thursday follow 21 that were reported Wednesday. The total death toll in B.C. since the pandemic began now stands at 2,588.
The province's rolling seven-day average for deaths now stands at 9.7, a slight decrease from Wednesday, but still well above where it was at the start of the month, when B.C. was averaging just 1.3 deaths per day.
Seven of the latest deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health region, four were in Vancouver Coastal Health, and the Interior and Island health authorities saw one death each.
The ministry doesn't release the vaccination status of people who die from COVID-19 complications on a daily basis.
The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates that unvaccinated people accounted for 31 per cent of the 130 deaths recorded in the province between Dec. 25 and Jan. 21. The unvaccinated account for just 14 per cent of the province's total population.
The ministry's daily update also doesn't indicate whether deaths are associated with outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province. So far, data released by the BCCDC has shown notably fewer deaths associated with declared outbreaks during the Omicron wave than during previous ones, though the most recent data only covers deaths through Jan. 18.
Two more outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C. health-care facilities have been declared since Wednesday's update, and one has been declared over, leaving the province with 62 ongoing outbreaks as of Thursday.
The ministry's latest update also included 2,033 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. This number is no longer considered a reliable indication of how the coronavirus is spreading in B.C., however, since the province no longer recommends testing for most people with symptoms.
As of Thursday, 89.7 per cent of eligible people ages five and older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 83.7 per cent have received two doses.
Booster shots have been administered to 43 per cent of people 12 and older, or 46 per cent of adults.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs warned about security risks related to convoy, O'Toole plans to meet truckers
As a convoy of truckers made its way through Ontario on Thursday, hundreds of supporters gathered along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoy
GoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
4 adult victims of fatal Richmond, B.C., shooting from same family, police not seeking suspect
All four people killed in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., are adult members of the same family, homicide investigators say.
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
Record-high gas prices expected for Ontario, Quebec
Gas prices are expected to reach record highs in parts of the country ahead of the weekend.
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
A look at Canada's vaccine mandates and public health restrictions
A convoy made up of cross-border truckers and supporters protesting a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as public health restrictions more generally, is expected to arrive in Ottawa this weekend. CTVNews.ca looks at what mandates and restrictions exist in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, more than 100 hospitalized
B.C. health officials say 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed across the province Thursday, including one in Island Health. The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,588, including 168 deaths in Island Health.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Saanich
Saanich police say a woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked intersection.
-
Children rescued after fire on B.C. school ferry
No injuries have been reported after an engine fire broke out on a school boat in B.C. waters on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase over 4 years
Alberta's nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
-
Calgary couple hiked 65 summits in 2021
There are climbers who tackle more mountains in a year or even more technical climbs but Ben Berg and Larry Welsman wanted to hike 65 summits in the year Berg turned 65 and they did it.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier 'confident' COVID-19 measures could be relaxed by end of March
Premier Jason Kenney says he wants to eliminate Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport program as soon as it's safe to do so.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
'Disrespected and demoralized': Survey shows 37% of Alberta teachers may leave in the next five years
More than a third of Alberta teachers would prefer to retire, move, or start a new career rather than work in the province's schools by 2026, according to a new survey that the government is disputing.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
-
Expanding the health-care safety net: Innovative resources for hospitals and their staff
Although the scale of COVID-19 and its impact on the Canadian health-care system has been unprecedented, there are lessons to be learned from previous viruses, some of which are being used right here in Ontario.
-
Boards take non-standard approach to Ontario's standardized high school math test
There's nothing standard about Ontario's provincewide high school math test this year.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers joining 'Freedom Convoy' as it rolls to Parliament Hill
As Canadian truckers and their supporters make their way from western Canada to Ottawa this weekend, Quebec truckers are expected to gather at several border crossings, including Lacolle, Stanstead and St-Theophile, hoping to support the cause.
-
Quebec public health officials expect 'modest' drop in hospitalizations, measures to be relaxed weekly
The number of patients in Quebec hospitals is expected to dip over the next few weeks based on projections, but public health officials warn sanitary measures need to be lifted cautiously and gradually.
-
‘It kind of disgusted me’: Struggling Montreal restaurants receive complaints from provincial language watchdog
'And after living what we've been living for the past two years, I was a little bit insulted,' said Ted Dranias, owner of the Petros Taverna in Westmount.
Winnipeg
-
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
-
Winnipeg to repeal licensing requirements with escort agencies, body rub parlours
The City of Winnipeg is officially cutting ties with body rub parlours and escort agencies.
-
City Council votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
The City of Winnipeg will not be selling the John Blumberg Golf Course.
Saskatoon
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with two Saskatoon parents.
-
Sask. top doc predicts life in the 'Omicron era'
Saskatchewan Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab compared living with the Omicron COVID-19 variant to the annual flu season.
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
'I would never do that': Former doctor responds to sexual assault allegations from fifth and final complainant
Sylvester Ukabam, a former doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients, responded to allegations from the fifth and final complainant from the witness stand on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. adds 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Saskatchewan reported another 1,273 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to enter Level 2 of COVID-19 winter plan Friday night
New Brunswick will return to Level 2 of its winter plan to manage COVID-19 two days earlier than expected.
-
Hundreds of Maritimers gather along highways Thursday in support of the 'freedom convoy'
Hundreds of Maritimers lined highways, packed parking lots and showed their support on Thursday for the rally of truckers headed to Ottawa, protesting Canada-wide COVID-19 mandates.
-
P.E.I. students expected to test regularly for COVID-19 when they return to school next week
Prince Edward Island students will be expected to test regularly for COVID-19 and wear masks at all times when they return to class next week.
London
-
'We are going all the way, whatever it takes': 'Freedom Convoy' makes its way through London, Ont.
Supporters showed up in droves, converging on highway overpasses and along roadways waving flags and signs, backing the 'Freedom Convoy' as it made its way through London, Ont. Thursday.
-
Struggle on the streets: Brian's story of survival
On an empty lot in a retail section of west London, Ont. lives a man trying to escape homelessness. His name is Brian McManus.
-
COVID-19 cases at LHSC match record high, again
The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting it has 166 inpatients with COVID-19, hitting the same record high at the hospital for the third time this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins company receives funding to research how to help trees grow faster, help climate change fight
Micro-Tek in Timmins has received $3.7 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, an independent federal foundation that helps Canadian companies develop clean technology solutions to address environmental challenges.
-
HSN researchers mark one year of detecting COVID-19 in northern wastewater
Health Sciences North researchers have marked their first year of testing wastewater for COVID-19 levels in the region. It's now expanded to six cities and in the last few days, researchers have noticed a downward trend in cases.
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
Kitchener
-
'Couldn't believe what I was seeing': WRPS officer first to respond to A Better Tent City fire
Two housing units at A Better Tent City in Kitchener were damaged Thursday in a fire.
-
Ontarians will be allowed to eat at sporting events on Monday, will not need to provide contact information
Ontario has released more details about what individuals should expect when the province moves to the first step of the latest reopening plan.
-
Mayors say some residents concerned after WRPS Rural North Division closes
In November 2021, the Waterloo Regional Police Service decided to close its Rural North Division in Elmira and instead deploy officers from the North Division in Waterloo, about 13 kilometres away.