Grouse Grind reopens for season after trailhead upgrades

The Grouse Grind reopens Saturday, a month earlier than it did last year thanks to unseasonably warm and dry weather.

The famously grueling uphill trail has been closed since September for annual maintenance, trail improvements and a trailhead upgrade project, according to Metro Vancouver, which manages Grouse Mountain Regional Park, where it is located.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back for the season to a Grouse Grind Trail that is safer and has more amenities, but still offers the challenge people crave," said Delta Mayor George V. Harvie, the chair of the regional district's board of directors, in a news release Friday.

“This is another great example of how Metro Vancouver is working to provide the public with better access to nature and the many benefits that come from spending time outdoors.”

The grind sees roughly a quarter million visitors each year, according to the regional district.

The upgrades completed during the closure include "improved access, new seating, a water fountain, stretching bars, and better access for first responders" at the trailhead area.

The bridge at the trail's one-quarter mark was also replaced.

“The changes to the Grouse Mountain Regional Park trailhead are transformative," said Anmore Mayor John McEwen – the board's vice chair and the chair of the regional parks committee – in the release.

"Not only is the area more welcoming and attractive, it responds to the needs of hikers by giving them space to warm up for their big climb, fill their water bottles, and get familiar with the park maps.”

The improvement project cost $3.5 million and was funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as Metro Vancouver.

The Grouse Grind is a 2.5-kilometre trail that starts at 300 metres above sea level and gains 1,100 metres of elevation over its brief length. It's open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, but will be closed all day on Monday to allow Grouse Mountain Resort to undertake "work related to the construction of a new gondola," according to Metro Vancouver.