VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman found dead inside Surrey home, homicide investigators called in

    Homicide investigators were called to Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood on Friday night. (CTV News) Homicide investigators were called to Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood on Friday night. (CTV News)
    Share

    A large police presence in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood Friday night is now a homicide investigation, local Mounties said Saturday.

    Officers "received a report of a sudden death" inside a home at 76 Avenue and 142 Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    When they arrived, police found a 33-year-old woman deceased.

    RCMP did not say how the woman died, nor did they provide any additional details about the circumstances of the case or any arrests or suspects.

    They did, however, say they believe the death is "an isolated incident," and that there is "no risk to public safety at this time."

    The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and will be working with Surrey RCMP on the case.

    Mounties referred further questions about Friday's homicide to IHIT, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 877-555-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News