Woman found dead inside Surrey home, homicide investigators called in

A large police presence in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood Friday night is now a homicide investigation, local Mounties said Saturday.

Officers "received a report of a sudden death" inside a home at 76 Avenue and 142 Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

When they arrived, police found a 33-year-old woman deceased.

RCMP did not say how the woman died, nor did they provide any additional details about the circumstances of the case or any arrests or suspects.

They did, however, say they believe the death is "an isolated incident," and that there is "no risk to public safety at this time."

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and will be working with Surrey RCMP on the case.

Mounties referred further questions about Friday's homicide to IHIT, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 877-555-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.