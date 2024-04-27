VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Evacuation alert lifted as wildfire in northeastern B.C. now 'held'

    Smoke from a wildfire is seen near Chetwynd, B.C. Smoke from a wildfire is seen near Chetwynd, B.C.
    Chetwynd, B.C. -

    An evacuation alert for residents in areas around Chetwynd, B.C., has been lifted just days after a wildfire forced some residents from their homes.

    Peace River Regional District in B.C.'s northeast cancelled the alert and lifted a state of local emergency that had been in place.

    BC Wildfire Services lists the nearby 76-hectare Wildmare Creek fire as “being held” after it led to the first evacuation order of the wildfire season in the province earlier this week.

    The evacuation order for about 67 homes was issued on Wednesday and downgraded to an alert in less than 24 hours.

    The Wildfire Service website lists 109 active wildfires in the province as of Friday, with 16 declared in the last 24 hours.

    The only current evacuation alert in place in B.C. is related to the Burgess Creek wildfire in the Cariboo Regional District.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

