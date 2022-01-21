Deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. rising, but still far fewer than previous waves
The number of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in B.C. care homes continues to grow during the Omicron surge, but deaths in this wave remain less common than they were during previous ones.
In the latest report on outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living homes from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control - which captures data as of Tuesday morning - there were 45 active outbreaks in the province.
Of those outbreaks, eight had any deaths associated with them (18 per cent of the total).
That's an increase from the previous week's report, when there were 39 active outbreaks and only four of them had resulted in deaths (10 per cent of the total number of outbreaks).
However, this week's numbers are still a far cry from what they were in January 2021, when the BCCDC reported 51 active outbreaks and 33 with deaths associated (65 per cent).
A similar pattern holds when looking at the percentage of care home cases ending in death. This week's 45 outbreaks have a total of 891 cases associated with them, and the eight that have seen at least one resident die have seen a total of 18 deaths between them.
This means that, so far, 2 per cent of infections associated with active care home outbreaks in B.C. have resulted in death.
That's an increase from last week, when a total of seven deaths were associated with 724 cases, good for a death rate of just 1 per cent.
It's still much improved from January 2021, however, when there were 2,259 infections associated with active outbreaks, and 336 people had died, a death rate of nearly 15 per cent.
Total cases and deaths associated with active outbreaks in B.C. care homes for three specific dates, two during the Omicron wave and one during the second wave in January 2021. (Data from the BCCDC)
Obviously, a lot has changed over the last year. In early 2021, the province was still in the process of administering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in care homes. The Alpha variant of concern was just starting to appear in B.C. and had not yet become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the province.
Today, the vast majority of care home residents have received booster doses of vaccine, and the extremely contagious Omicron variant is generally causing milder illness in those who have been immunized.
Speaking to reporters during a news conference Friday morning, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry credited high uptake of booster shots among residents and staff in long-term care with "changing the balance" of precautions that are needed in long-term care homes.
"With the increase in transmission in our communities, we've also seen increases in cases and outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living among both residents and staff," Henry said. "For family members, for people who work and operate in long-term care and for our public health team, I know this is very concerning."
"Our focus continues to be to protect our elders and seniors who we know - and we've seen the data - are more vulnerable to severe illness, but also to balance that with ensuring our seniors have the care and the support they need," she added.
Henry did not specify what changes would be made to long-term care restrictions as the province begins to manage COVID-19 more like it manages the common cold.
Unlike colds and flus, the coronavirus remains dangerous enough to warrant the public health measures B.C. currently has in place, the provincial health officer said.
Last month, Henry introduced a public health order restricting visits at long-term care homes to essential visitors only. That rule does not apply to assisted-living facilities.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
Omicron wave may have peaked, but ICU numbers still rising steeply, says Tam
The fifth and latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, says Canada’s top public health official, but hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death
Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.
U.S. House panel obtains 700 pages of Trump records after court ruling
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has provided a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former U.S. President Donald Trump to block the release.
Moderna vaccine recipients have lower risk of breakthrough infections, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that people who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough infections and hospitalization compared to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.
NEW | Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
Alberta RCMP investigating after child found wandering on highway near St. Paul
Alberta RCMP say they are investigating after a child was found wandering on a highway near a town northeast of Edmonton earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cancels provincial exams for Grade 10 and 12 students amid COVID-19 staff shortage
British Columbia is cancelling provincial exams for students in Grades 10 and 12 this month due to staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared on Vancouver Island
Island Health declared three new COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes on Vancouver Island Friday.
-
'Among the worst I've seen': More than 200 cows seized from Vancouver Island property for neglect
The BC SPCA says more than 200 beef cattle were seized from a Vancouver Island property after the owner reportedly left them in distressing conditions.
Calgary
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
2 Alberta MLAs call for return of unvaccinated students to post-secondary campuses
A pair of UCP MLAs penned a letter calling for the return of unvaccinated students to Alberta's post-secondary schools provided they test negative for COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 highest hospitalizations counts have all occurred in last 4 days
There are now a pandemic-high 1,191 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 277, or 30 per cent, from a week ago.
-
Alberta RCMP investigating after child found wandering on highway near St. Paul
Alberta RCMP say they are investigating after a child was found wandering on a highway near a town northeast of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
CTV Morning Live's Ziyah Karmali appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment
The "Unnecessary Censorship" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured Ziyah introducing a story.
Toronto
-
Family releases statement after three brothers die in Brampton, Ont. house fire
The three boys killed in a townhouse fire in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday have been identified by their family and are being remembered as a 'delightfully rambunctious bunch' who were kind and caring.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
-
First shipment of Paxlovid, antiviral COVID-19 drug, arrives in Ontario
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the first shipment of an antiviral COVID-19 treatment has arrived in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
Some Montreal tenants have been without heat all week during bitter cold snap
Hydro-Quebec is asking people to cut back their energy consumption during the current bitter cold snap, but one building in Montreal has been without heat for almost a week causing some residents frustration.
-
Quebec under extreme cold warning as temperatures drop dramatically
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
-
RCMP officer facing charges in serious crash: Police watchdog
The Independent Investigation Unit said an on-duty RCMP officer is facing charges in connection with a serious crash in September.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
More Saskatoon city staff infected with COVID-19 in 2022 than during entire pandemic: report
City of Saskatoon administration is outlining how the city is preparing for potential staffing issues due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a report headed to the Governance and Priorities Committee on Monday.
-
'I've been to the very edge of Hell': Saskatoon veteran brings stories to remote areas
Saskatoon resident Kevin Hicks served in the British Army for nine years and now he’s taking what he learned and teaching students in some of Canada’s most remote areas.
Regina
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
-
Sask. reports 9 COVID-19-related deaths, 1,233 new cases
Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, marking the first time a death was recorded since Jan. 6.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
Man pleads guilty to supplying ammunition to gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting
One of the three people charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who carried out Canada's worst mass shooting has now pleaded guilty.
-
Nova Scotia reports a total of 280 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday; 13 in ICU
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 280 in hospital with the virus on Friday.
London
-
COVID-19 outbreak growing at EMDC
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is prompting calls for more to be done to protect inmates and staff.
-
CO alarm alerts paramedics to danger as they help London woman
A $175 device has again made a difference for London paramedics and perhaps a patient.
-
First-timers still coming in for vax - that's good news say health officials
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on with Omicron sweeping through local communities, some in Oxford and Elgin counties who were once vaccine-hesitant appear to be coming around.
Northern Ontario
-
Double whammy for Sudbury hospital as number of COVID-19 patients surge
The Omicron surge has hit Health Sciences North hard, with the Sudbury hospital having to deal with two big challenges: more staff off work with COVID-19 than ever, and a surge of patients in hospital with the disease.
-
Sault police take more guns off the streets in December
Sault Ste. Marie's police chief is urging the public to share tips with police about criminal activity, as the latest statistics from the Sault showing more guns being taken off the streets.
-
Sudbury police say Flour Mill area shooting now a murder investigation
Greater Sudbury Police said a shooting investigation that began Friday morning is now a homicide case after the victim succumbed to their injuries.
Kitchener
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.
-
Kitchener residents fed up with city's snow clearing rules
A row of homeowners on Ahrens Street in Kitchener are disappointed after receiving Sidewalk Snow Removal notices from the city following Monday's snowstorm.
-
Region of Waterloo 'at a very precarious moment' in fight against COVID-19
Community spread remains high and even as case numbers stabilize, it will take several weeks for the impact to be felt at local hospitals, Dr. Wang said.