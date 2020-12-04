VANCOUVER -- A long-time Canucks anthem singer will no longer to be belting out "O Canada" to fans at Rogers Arena.

Mark Donnelly is scheduled to perform the Canadian anthem at the BC Christmas Freedom Rally, an anti-mask demonstration, which prompted the Canucks owner to announce Donnelly will no longer sing for them.

Franceso Aquilini responded to a newspaper article via a tweet, asking the Vancouver Sun to update its headline to describe Donnelly as a “former Canucks anthem singer.”

The article was about Donnelly’s participation in the anti-mask rally.

A Canucks spokesperson said he isn’t aware of any conversation taking place between Aquilini and Donnelly before the tweet was sent.

Prior to the tweet, Canucks chief operating officer Trent Carroll issued a statement, saying, “Mark Donnelly is acting independently and we hope the public understands he is not representing the Vancouver Canucks. We encourage everyone to wear a mask and to follow the provincial health orders. They are in place to help everyone in BC to stop Covid-19 from spreading in our province.”

CTV News has contacted Donnelly for comment and will update this story when a response is provided.