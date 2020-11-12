VANCOUVER -- Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized with messages condemning COVID-19-related restrictions for the second time in less than a month.

The most recent vandalism happened around 4:30 a.m. on Remembrance Day, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

A photo of the graffiti shared by Castanet.net shows Remembrance Day-themed messages spray-painted onto the side of the building, including the phrases "Lest we forget" and "We want our freedoms back."

The previous vandalism happened on Oct. 27, when someone used black spray paint to write "no new normal, COVID is a plandemic," and "COVID has a 99% survival rate, economic collapse does not," on the side of city hall.

Kelowna RCMP have not said whether they believe the two incidents are related, but the themes of the messages and the medium in which they were expressed are similar.

Mounties said Wednesday that they are looking for "a person of interest" in the matter. They released a surveillance photo of the man, who they described as approximately six feet tall, with slim build. He was wearing ripped blue jeans, a balaclava and a black winter jacket with a hood, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the vandalism is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.