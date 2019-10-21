VANCOUVER – Many British Columbians headed to the polls early Monday morning, joining millions of Canadians across the country choosing the nation's next government.

Polls in the Pacific time zone opened at 7 a.m., the earliest time-of-day opening in the country compared to 8:30 a.m. openings in Newfoundland and 9:30 a.m. openings in Ontario.

Katie White was the first voter in line at Vancouver's Creekside Community Centre polling station. She told CTV News Vancouver she "needed to get to work," and decided to come early in case there was a line.

As it turned out, she beat it.

"I wanted to get in and get my vote counted."

Voter Michelle Cloghesy told CTV News that getting out early "feels so good … I want to tell everyone at work that I voted and I hope they voted too."

Polls in B.C. remain open until 7 p.m., and voters need to remember to bring photo ID. On election day, residents must also go to their assigned polling station. It can be found on the voter card that came in the mail or by checking online with Elections Canada.

A record 4.7 million Canadians voted early in advanced polls, according to Elections Canada, but that's only a fraction of total expected voter turnout.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi

