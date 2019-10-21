Election microsite: Local coverage, interviews and more
4 party leaders spend final day of election campaign in B.C.
Burnaby candidate rejected by party insists on 'Conservative' title
Conservatives maintain lead in B.C. as NDP surges in popularity: poll
Race heats up in northern B.C. ahead of election day
'I have a voice and my voice matters': First-time voter says engagement is high
NDP election signs damaged in East Vancouver
'A disaster for the city': Vancouver mayor slams federal Conservatives
Controversial candidate clarifies she's an Independent – despite what ballots say
Paying for your attention: Who's putting political ads in your news feed?
B.C. could play important role in 2019 election, political scientist says