Woman arrested after suspicious fire at Roadhouse Grille in Surrey, RCMP say

A suspicious fire at the Roadhouse Grille is one of several "criminal acts" under investigation in South Surrey this week, according to the RCMP.

The blaze broke out early Monday near the Roadhouse Grille's kitchen entrance, according to a social media post from the popular family restaurant.

"All our food had to be tossed, we need new coolers, and our building may have structural damage," the post said.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the restaurant – located on King George Boulevard near 160 Street – at around 6 a.m. Monday, as firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old suspect "nearby," and she's facing possible charges "related to mischief to property," the RCMP said in a news release.

Two men are considered persons of interest in the fire as well.

Authorities later learned two other businesses in the area were apparently targeted between Sunday night and Monday morning. The RCMP said someone smashed the windows at one business and tampered with the front door lock at another.

"Thankfully entry was not gained into either of these businesses," Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement. "We understand these incidents can be frustrating for our business community and Surrey RCMP is committed to working with those impacted by crime by speaking with them about how to protect their stores and shops as we work to identify the suspects responsible."

Another fire was also discovered in a nearby garbage can.

The suspect in the Roadhouse Grille fire was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, authorities said.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the incidents – or video that could assist in the investigation – to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.