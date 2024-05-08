Vancouver cop who struck pedestrian with cruiser fined $2,000

A police officer who struck a pedestrian with his cruiser while speeding through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside nearly two years ago has been fined $2,000.

Online court records show Const. Jack Zhao was fined under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving at a speed that was "excessive relative to the road, traffic, visibility or weather conditions."

Another MVA charge of driving without due care and attention was stayed.

The September 2022 crash was captured on surveillance video, which revealed the victim had been standing motionless on East Hastings Street for at least 10 seconds before Zhao struck him.

The video shows the officer's vehicle slamming into the man, knocking him off his feet.

Authorities said the victim suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.

B.C.’s police watchdog investigated the incident and submitted a report to Crown in July 2023. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Motor Vehicle Act charges were then approved by an "experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the officer."

It's unclear exactly how fast the cruiser was going at the time of the collision. The Vancouver Police Department previously declined to confirm whether Zhao had been heading to an active crime scene, but his vehicle did not have its emergency lights activated.

On top of his fine, Zhao was ordered to pay a $300 victim surcharge.