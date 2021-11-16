B.C. storm: Dozens of highway closures, evacuation orders expanded over flood recovery

Vancouver -

While intense rainfall has eased in much of southern B.C., the province is grappling with the severe impacts of flooding and wind that's led to evacuation orders, highway closures and power outages.

Two days of unrelenting rainfall saw rivers of mud and rock come crashing down on highways, forcing all highways in and out of the Lower Mainland to see some form of closure.

Evacuation orders displaced more than 7,000 people after the entire city of Merritt had to leave their homes. A burst dyke also put most of the town of Princeton underwater and some neighbourhoods in Abbotsford, where a local state of emergency was declared, were also put under evacuation order.

HIGHWAYS

As of Tuesday morning, Drive BC continued to have dozens of highway closures listed on its site. Major routes connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior were blocked, including Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 and parts of Highway 1.

A full list of closed highways can be seen on the transportation ministry's website.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Tuesday saw the second day of school closures for some districts and new closures for others. In the Lower Mainland, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission all cancelled class for the day over safety concerns because of the flooding.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders are in place for several communities across southern B.C.

The entire city of Merritt was forced to leave Monday. While the order began with just a few neighbourhoods, it was eventually expanded city-wide and the community's 7,100 residents were urged to take refuge with family or friends elsewhere in the province.

As well, dozens of homes in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were evacuated late Sunday night after flooding on the Tulameen River posed "immediate danger to life safety." Some people living in electoral areas B, H and G were ordered to leave Monday, with many other areas placed under evacuation alert. A full list of orders can be seen on the RDOS website.

Landslides and flooding also cut off access to nearly two-dozen roads in the City of Abbotsford, prompting officials to declare a local state of emergency and evacuate an unconfirmed number of properties in the Straiton and Sumas Prairie areas.

The Sumas Prairie's evacuation order area was expanded Tuesday morning because of a localized landslide. A full list of properties ordered to leave can be seen on the city's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.