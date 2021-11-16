School closures: Some Lower Mainland districts cancel class due to flooding

VANCOUVER -

Schools in multiple Lower Mainland districts will be closed Tuesday as areas deal with flooding following an intense fall storm.

In a brief statement issued Monday night, the Abbotsford School District said all of its school sites and district offices will be closed.

The district said the decision followed a consultation with the city's Emergency Operations Centre.

The City of Abbotsford declared a state of local emergency Monday due to flooding, which led to evacuations in two parts of the city and a major highway closure expected to continue through the night.

One private school and one public school were closed Monday, and two schools dismissed students early.

Chilliwack also closed its schools Tuesday for the second day in a row.

"Student and staff safety is paramount," a statement from the district said.

"Due to the city's flood watch warning and closures announcements and the request to have residents avoid non-essential travel due to localized flooding, all schools will be closed to students and staff (including daycares, pre-schools, and all community use) for Tuesday, Nov. 16."

Mission, which opted for a last-minute school closure on Monday, also decided to close locations for a second day.

"Due to road closures and restrictions, staff shortages and bussing delays, we cannot operate schools safely today," the district said in an online notice.