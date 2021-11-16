B.C. mudslide was fatal, RCMP says, confirming body of woman recovered

VANCOUVER -

A mudslide on a B.C. highway that left motorists stranded also resulted in at least one death, officials say.

The BC RCMP said in a statement Tuesday that a woman's body was recovered from the scene of the slide on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

Mounties said at least two people have been reported missing, and there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide about nine kilometres north of Pemberton.

The highway is still closed between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road. Initial reports suggested about 50 vehicles were trapped, some of which may have been carried away.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more info.