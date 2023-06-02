B.C.'s public safety minister demands final policing decision from Surrey, 5 weeks after issuing recommendation
Surrey’s mayor and city council are facing increasing demands to make a final decision on whether to move forward with its transition to a municipal police force or accept recommendations by B.C.’s government to stick with the RCMP.
In a letter issued Thursday by B.C.’s public safety minister and solicitor general, Mike Farnworth expressed concerns that Surrey council has not provided a date for when it expects to bring the weeks-long debate to an end.
He also says he’s worried that council will vote on the matter before reviewing a confidential report that, according to Farnworth, showed the transition to the Surrey Police Service is “the best way to achieve public safety In B.C., especially given the ongoing RCMP vacancy challenges.”
On April 28, Farnworth released his recommendation for the city to move forward with the SPS, based on the report by Glen Lewis.
Ninety minutes after that recommendation was announced, Locke—who campaigned on a promise to keep the RCMP in Surrey—vowed to do just that, but nothing has been finalized since.
On May 12, the B.C. government invited Locke and her council to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to obtain a copy of the report.
“It contains confidential information that outlines police operations, information regarding intergovernmental relations, and information on the federal, provincial, and municipal business lines within the RCMP. The safeguarding of this sensitive information is paramount to public safety,” Farnworth wrote Thursday.
Only half of the council has signed and provided the confidentiality agreement, according to the public safety ministry.
“I am gravely concerned that council may proceed without considering all relevant information available,” said Farnworth.
Locke, however, has argued that her council has already made the decision to retain the RCMP.
“Our decision has not changed,” Locke told reporters at a news conference in April. “The truth is, the original decision to allow this transition to go ahead was rushed and done without due diligence, and Surrey taxpayers have been paying dearly for it ever since," she added.
Transitioning to a municipal service is expected to cost an additional $30 million annually, compared to the cost of operating the RCMP.
In response to the province’s offer of financial support to help the city manage those costs, Locke described the recommendation as one “with strings attached.”
Farnworth is now requesting four things from the city—one of them being for all council members to sign the confidentiality agreement and review the report.
His other requests include a commitment from the city that ‘the mandatory conditions, requirements and financial implications for the applicable police model will be met.”
Farnworth also wants those commitments laid out in a report for council to consider before making the highly-anticipated vote—which he’s requesting a date be set for.
“I look forward to working with you and City staff to resolve this matter promptly. I know we share the same goal of ending the long period of uncertainty for the people of Surrey and ensuring the safety and security of Surrey, and the well-being of those police officers that serve your community,” his letter concludes.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau continues to stand by David Johnston despite calls that he step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is committed to keeping David Johnston in place as Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, despite a majority of MPs voting in favour of his stepping down from the gig.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fish farm workers rally against closures in Campbell River
There was outrage on the streets of Campbell River on Thursday as more than 100 fish farm workers gathered to raise concerns about the closure of open net pen fish farms in the area.
-
Former Jamaican Olympian headlines Victoria boxing card
Giant heavyweight Ricardo (Big 12) Brown, a former Jamaican Olympian now fighting out of Toronto, looks to add to his 7-0-0 pro record Saturday when he takes on Mexican boxer Miguel Angel Flores Gomez in Victoria.
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Plans to clear-cut popular trail near Bragg Creek prompts tourism and environmental concerns
Outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists are raising concerns over a proposal to clear-cut two areas known for their popular cycling and hiking trails just west of Bragg Creek.
-
No splashing this summer: Bowness wading pool closed for 2023
Neighbourhood kids won't be able to play at the Bowness Park wading pool this summer.
Edmonton
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
'I'm sorry to bring the bad news': Mikisew Cree First Nation chief confirms cabins destroyed by wildfire
Several cabins in an Indigenous community were believed to have been burned down by a 16,000-hectare wildfire in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
98-year-old makes history as oldest woman to walk across CN Tower
A 98-year-old woman made yet another record-breaking walk across the CN Tower.
-
Two major downtown roads will be closed to traffic this weekend
Thousands of cyclists will be taking over the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway this weekend, likely creating headaches for drivers in the process.
Montreal
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
-
Roads to close for Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile this weekend in Montreal
Cyclists will be in the spotlight and on the streets in Montreal this weekend. Thousands of them will be taking part in the Tour la Nuit, on Friday, and the Tour de l'Ile, on Sunday, to officially launch the cycling season. Motorists, meanwhile, will have to plan their journeys in the north of the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
As Montreal endures another day of high heat, the city could also see some stormy weather heading our way as well.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs remain mum on Pride parade pledge
While the Manitoba NDP is committing every member to walk in one of Manitoba's pride parades during June, the governing Progressive Conservatives are unwilling to make a similar pledge.
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman
A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon woman in 'total shock' after $100K lotto win
A Saskatoon woman who won $100,000 in a lotto draw said she thought it was a mistake.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
Overnight thunderstorms bring more flooding to Regina
Many Regina residents are having to take detours on their Friday morning commutes as overnight thunderstorms brought more heavy rain and localized flooding to various parts of the city.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
-
The Waegwoltic Club is 'gone,' Halifax fire
Halifax fire and emergency deputy chief Roy Hollett says the historic club in Halifax’s south end that lit up in flames Thursday is “gone.”
-
RCMP enforcing Nova Scotia's ban on open fires, will charge maximum fine of $25,000
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have issued 10 summary offence tickets since the province issued a ban on burning and another on travelling in the woods because of raging wildfires.
London
-
LPS officers assaulted with bear spray
Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Downing Crescent where two men were inside fighting and one assaulted the other.
-
Power restored to thousands of customers in Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties
Thousands of hydro customers in southern Ontario have their power back after a major outage on Friday morning.
-
Power slowly being restored in north London
At the peak of the outage, about 12,000 customers were without power.
Northern Ontario
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
Timmins city councillor takes police chief on tour of crime hotspots
Timmins City Counc. Bill Gvozdanovic took Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy on a tour of his ward in the Schumacher area.
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
-
Small aircraft lands in field between Kitchener and Guelph
Police say no one was hurt when a small aircraft made an unplanned landing in a Woolwich Township field Thursday morning.