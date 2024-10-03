B.C. NDP sends new message to health-care workers on campaign trail

When B.C.'s New Democrats published their full campaign platform, there were plenty of populist promises aimed at blunting the impacts of inflation, the housing crisis, and strained social supports – with a subtle message to frustrated health-care workers tucked in its pages.

Titled “An Action Plan for You,” the 64-page document recaps the NDP’s accomplishments since they came to power in 2017, and buried near the back of the document is a promise to “complete a full review of health authorities.”

While cost is stated as the main goal in the document, the party leader spoke directly to frontline health-care workers when CTV News asked how soon the review would happen and how high of a priority it is if he forms government again.

“That work will happen right away,” said David Eby, acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic saw a lot of people hired and changes made to the health-care system, which means there may be administrative roles that can be trimmed.

That’s an issue spotlighted by the BC Conservatives and the BC Green Party, so it’s not unexpected that Eby would identify it as an uncontroversial move that could save a few dollars. It’s his next comment that will be scrutinized by frontline workers, many of whom have spoken to CTV News on condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions.

“I also am concerned with a theme I think I hear from health-care workers, that they feel like when they have concerns about the health-care system that they want to bring them up, they have suggestions about how things can work better, that they’re somehow stifled at the health authority level,” he said. “I want to make sure that I can hear from frontline workers that their advice about how they can be efficient and effective is delivered into real changes on the ground and that those voices are heard.”

Just two weeks ago, Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency room doctors penned a letter to the CEO of Fraser Health denouncing the “increasingly toxic work environment” that was beginning to impact patient care, and calling for new leadership.

With Vancouver-area hospitals turning away ER patients this summer – in addition not the now-normal diversions in rural and remote communities – multiple sources have expressed frustration to CTV News that their suggestions for recruiting and retaining staff were brushed aside by administrators at the hospital and health authority level.

There are five regional health authorities, plus the Provincial Health Services Authority and the First Nations Health authority that provide services across British Columbia, with different issues plaguing each and one overall problem: not enough staff to maintain the service levels required by a booming population.

With his commitment to a review and a promise to hear suggestions and concerns that don't “get through to government,” Eby is sending frontline workers a signal that he’s willing to look at not only what they have to say, but how their leadership is running the health-care system, and where changes would benefit staff and patients alike.