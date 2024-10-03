Full B.C. NDP platform includes speculation tax hike, some free transit for seniors

The B.C. New Democrats have unveiled their full campaign platform with plenty of election goodies in the 64-page document.

An increased speculation tax on homes, matching minimum wage increases with inflation, free transit for seniors in off-peak hours, modernizing liquor laws, free menopause treatment, quarterly PST filings, and doubling electricity generation by 2050 are all new promises on top of previously-announced policies.

Party leader David Eby spoke on the platform in Surrey on Thursday morning, telling British Columbians: “I hear you, and I see you.”

The new promises are in addition to the $1,000 annual “middle class tax cut” (which is also called a “grocery rebate” in the platform), commitment to provide a family doctor for everyone who wants one, doubling down on the BC Builds program and fast-tracking of pre-fab construction.

The total cost of new investments laid out in the platform is estimated at approximately $1.6 billion.

SEVERAL HEALTH-CARE COMMITMENTS

For the first time, the NDP is committing to a “full review of health authorities with the goal of driving down costs” and slashing administration, which the B.C. Conservatives have been promising for months.

They are also promising to expand the scope of midwives’ practice to include IUD insertion and the ability to prescribe the abortion medication Mifegymiso.

The document also affirms that hormone replacement therapy for menopausal women will be free and that there will be a first-ever addictions treatment centre specifically for construction workers. Every school will also have a mental health councillor under their plan.

HOUSING AND CONSTRUCTION

Also new is a promise to “get rid of ‘no pet’ clauses for purpose-built rental apartment buildings,” and subsidized insurance for “mom and pop” landlords to incentivizes them to rent suites sitting vacant.

Details of the increased speculation tax are expected at a future campaign announcement.

More senior renters will also quality for Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) and the seniors’ supplement is going up from $50 to $149 per month. They’re also committing to building 5,400 new and replacement beds at nearly three dozen long-term care facilities, but don’t specify a timeline.

The NDP also plans to expanding the West Coat Express to Chilliwack; it currently only goes as far as Mission station. There’s also a vague line in the document about “connecting communities in the Fraser Valley through a new rail service” and a feasibility study for commuter rail to Squamish, Whitsler and Pemberton.

ATTACKS AND RESOURCE PLANS

The document includes multiple jabs at the B.C. Conservatives and what they’re calling “the Rustad Risk,” as well as statistics on job growth, the results of their housing strategies, and progress on subsidized child care spaces.

“A new Forest Value Fund will fast-track wood-manufacturing facilities coming online and the re-tooling of mills to process second growth timber rather than old growth as we continue to move toa value-added future for forestry,” reads another section.

One of the more unexpected proposals is to make one enforcement agency separate from RCMP and municipal police to handle gambling, liquor and tobacco enforcement, as well as transit policing.

They’re also planning to tie the cost of speeding tickets to the value of cars worth $150,000 or more, if they form government after the Oct. 19 provincial election.