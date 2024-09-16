Tensions grow with Fraser Health as Surrey ER doctors cite 'toxic' workplace, 'failing their patients'

Emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital have grown so frustrated with Fraser Health, they have penned a letter to the CEO of the health authority calling for "new leadership" and citing a "decline in patient care" as they struggle to stabilize the situation and serve patients.

It was more than a year ago that the doctors first went public about "worsening conditions", holding a rally as they blew the whistle on excessive wait times in the emergency department. Sources tell CTV News patients continue to wait two to three days in the ER for a bed in the wards and that there's been little dialogue with the health authority since then.

In a letter dated Sept. 16 and obtained by CTV News, Surrey Memorial Hospital doctors warn CEO Dr. Victoria Lee that "our primary concern is the quality of care provided to patients, but we are met with silence from those who have the power to implement changes."

In a brief statement, the doctors' group confirmed they collectively authored the letter to Lee and that they "look forward to receiving her insight on the measures that will be taken to improve patient care at Surrey Memorial Hospital."

The situation at SMH

Multiple frontline sources have spoken to CTV News about the situation at SMH on the condition of anonymity, fearing serious professional repercussions if they're identified.

The five-page letter confirms the accounts conveyed by those healthcare professionals.

"The deteriorating conditions in our ED are unequivocally leading to substandard care," it reads. "These conditions create an increasingly toxic work environment that discourages emergency physicians from showing up to work. "

The doctors claim that SMH is now the busiest emergency department in Canada and third busiest in North America, with staffing staying static as patient volumes have soared.

CTV News was first to report the number of people who've left Fraser Health without being seen, which has been blamed on excessive wait times, has multiplied in recent years.

Warnings ignored

It's rare for physician groups to speak up about conditions in their healthcare facility, which highlights how serious the situation is at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

In the letter to Lee, the ER doctors warn that not only are student doctors avoiding the hectic conditions, but patients are also seeing significantly reduced face time with their care provider compared to other health authorities: they say Vancouver General Hospital doctors spend 44 minutes per patient, while at SMH it's just 16 minutes.

In response to CTV News’ request for comment, Fraser Health sent an email statement that they are "in the process of thoroughly reviewing the letter and the issues outlined within" and cited investments in the hospital. Hours after the letter was sent to Lee, the premier's office sent a media advisory that he would be at the site of the new Surrey hospital tomorrow for a joint housing and healthcare announcement.

"For the sake of our patients and community, we have been in urgent need of your attention and action on this matter, which has not been provided by you or your team," reads the final paragraph of the letter to Lee. "We are calling for new leadership that will engage directly with our department, observe the daily challenges of substandard patient care and the moral distress we face, and be fully committed to meaningful improvement."