B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown

A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.

The group also re-iterated calls for bail reform measures targeting repeat offenders, and asked for a policing crackdown at Metro Vancouver's ports to stem the flow of deadly drugs into the region.

"Our current system has failed British Columbians and their families for decades," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

"It has failed those who have been victims of random attacks and it has failed those who've been struggling with severe mental health and addiction challenges, and we can't afford to let this continue any longer. We can't afford to let people fall through the cracks."

Sim appeared alongside Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager, District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little, Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Prince George Mayor Simon Yu and other politicians, as well as the chief of the Vancouver Police Department and the president of the Canadian Police Association.

Sim called the coalition a group of "caring individuals from across the political spectrum" who have joined to address systemic issues in their communities.

