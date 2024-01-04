Bail reform bill C-48 comes into effect

Amendments to Canada’s bail reform system are now in effect.

Bill C-48 expands the use of reverse-onus provisions, which force the accused, in certain cases, to demonstrate why they should be released on bail, rather than requiring prosecutors to prove why they should remain in custody.

The bill also broadens the reverse onus targeting repeat offenders of intimate partner violence, and requires the courts to consider an accused person’s history of convictions for violence when making a bail decision.

In December, the House of Commons approved Senate amendments to Bill C-48, bringing the federal government closer to enacting reforms designed to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars.

According to the federal government, the changes were made in collaboration with all provinces and territories.

The changes have been welcomed by B.C. Premier David Eby, who called the timeline to implement the changes "frustrating."

Some advocates have questioned the reforms, worried they could disproportionately impact marginalized communities.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Abigail Turner