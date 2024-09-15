B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities

B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with concurrent addiction and mental health issues, as well as brain injuries, officials said Sunday.

The announcement came at a Sunday news conference with the premier, the attorney general, Vancouver’s mayor and representatives from two First Nations.

“All of the facilities will provide involuntary care under the B.C. Mental Health Act for people certified as requiring that care,” a news release accompanying the announcement said.

In addition to dedicated, stand-alone facilities, the province will also be establishing “secure treatment” within B.C. correctional facilities.

“People with addiction challenges, brain injuries and mental-health issues need compassionate care and direct and assertive intervention to help them stabilize and rebuild a meaningful life,” David Eby said in a statement.

“This announcement is the beginning of a new phase of our response to the addiction crisis."

The news conference came after a review of the case of a triple-stabbing in Chinatown where the suspect, who had a violent history, was on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric facility. It also follows a gruesome homicide and maiming in Vancouver by a suspect that the city’s police chief described as a “very troubled” person.

Those crimes – in the lead-up to the provincial election – reignited a debate around involuntary treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.