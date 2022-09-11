B.C. man convicted in 1978 murder of 12-year-old girl loses appeal
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.
A B.C. man convicted of the 1978 murder of Monica Jack, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl, has lost his appeal.
Garry Taylor Handlen was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 – more than 40 years after Jack, who was a member of the Lower Nicola Indian Band, was last seen riding her bike toward her home on the Quilchena reserve near Merritt.
The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed his attempt to have his conviction overturned on Friday and details of the decision were posted online. Handlen argued that some of the evidence presented during his trial, including his confession, should have been ruled inadmissible.
THE CASE
Jack was reported missing by her mother on May 7, 1978, and news of the girl's disappearance was broadcast by the local radio station. That day, Jack's brother found her bicycle on an embankment on Highway 5. The court heard that witnesses who lived nearby provided statements where they described seeing a truck and trailer in the area and hearing someone "cry out."
At trial, the jury heard that Handlen has was first identified and interviewed one month after Jack was reported missing. A conviction for rape in 1975, his ownership of a truck and trailer, and his questioning in the murder of another young girl were all factors that made him a suspect.
"Despite some contact between the police and Mr. Handlen in the 1980s and 1990s, investigation into Monica’s murder appears to have largely gone cold," the appeal court wrote.
It would be another 17 years before Jack's remains were found by forestry crews doing a controlled burn "in a remote area off a logging road," the appeal court decision says.
"The investigation did not progress for many years."
THE CONFESSION
The investigation into Handlen was revived in November of 2013 when an undercover operation was launched. Handlen was 67 at the time. These so-called a "Mr. Big" stings are designed to produce confessions.
"For many years, Canadian police forces have conducted undercover operations designed to gain the trust of suspects and entice them into a fictitious criminal organization," the appeal court decision explained.
"Once so entrenched, the undercover police officers elicit a confession to the crime they are investigating."
Handlen's confession came in November of 2014 after undercover officers told him DNA evidence had been found to link him to Jack's killing.
"Among other things, he said that he remembered 'picking up a broad. Having sex and then I just lost it for some reason. I think I strangled her. I am not sure.' He said he knew that Monica was “Native” and agreed that she could have been 11 or 12 years old. He said he “left her someplace,'" a summary of the confession reads.
"He was positive he strangled her, burned her clothing, and threw her body behind a log."
Handlen also confessed to killing 11-year-old Kathryn Hebert during the course of this Mr. Big operation. Hebert went missing in 1975 near Abbotsford. While Handlen was charged in that murder alongside Jack's, the confession was not admitted into evidence and the prosecution did not proceed.
The appeal court noted that Handlen's argument on appeal about the confession was the same one that he made during his pre-trial motion to have it tosed, namely that he "he made it all up" based on media reports and details the police revealed when they questioned him.
THE DECISION
The court's decision to dismiss the appeal spans 112 pages, detailing the legal arguments Handlen's defence made about why four witness statements and the confession should not have been allowed into evidence by the trial judge. Ultimately, the appeal court found there was no legal error made.
When handing down a life sentence in 2019, Justice Austin Cullen addressed Handlen directly.
"This particular crime is among the worst of its kind, and you are among the worst of offenders," he said. "You ripped away the life of a young girl. You deprived her family of a daughter. Her disappearance and death brought only misery to those who knew her best and loved her most."
'SEEMINGLY ENDLESS DISAPPEARANCES'
The Union of BC Indian Chiefs posted a brief statement on social media saying the organization stands with the family and all families impacted by the ongoing "genocide" of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
When the appeal was heard in January of this year, UBCIC released a statement from Jack's mother Madeline Lanaro, who said she is haunted by similarities between her daughter's case and so many others.
"I see seemingly endless disappearances of females on the news who were innocently doing their own thing, but they don’t come home. What has happened to them? Some girls are found, and some are not, much like Monica who has been gone from us for over 40 years," she wrote.
"Today, we have too many of our young daughters gone because of someone like Handlen … For those of you whose loved ones are still missing or murdered, it’s true that there is no remedy for the loss, but I encourage you to dig deep in yourself and your community and draw on your courage to fight for the justice they deserve. It’s the least I could do for my Monica.”
The RCMP estimates that between 70,000 and 80,000 people are reported missing each year in Canada, and says that most are found within seven days.
The most recent data available is from 2020. At that time, B.C. had the highest number of missing adult reports per capita at 239 per 100,000 people.
Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately represented in these reports.
According to the Assembly of First Nations, 11 per cent of female missing people are Indigenous, despite Indigenous people only making up about 4.3 per cent of the population of Canada. The current data is believed to underrepresent the scale of the issue, the AFN says.
The RCMP said Indigenous women represent 10 per cent of cases in which a woman has been missing for at least 30 days, a statistic based on a 2015 report. Of those women, many were identified as missing "due to 'unknown' circumstances or foul play was suspected."
With files from CTV News' Kendra Mangione
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the Monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the Monarchy.
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat
Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.
DEVELOPING | U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.
Calgary
-
Voter support for Pierre Poilievre was heavily concentrated in southern Alberta
Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend and the ridings where he had the most support were in southern Alberta.
-
Mural project cancelled by Vernon city council after some deem it ‘scary’
Calgary artist Katie Green was preparing a mural series exploring mental health and the effects of homelessness and addiction, to be installed in the Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's Chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
'Should be seamless': Regional transit one step closer after Edmonton council vote
The majority of Edmonton city council is on board with chipping in at least $7.2 million to expand regional transit to seven communities around the capital.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college
An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP).
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
RCMP searching for two kids who didn't come home after spending time with their dad
Manitoba RCMP are searching for two children who weren't returned to their mom after spending time with their dad.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
'I’m quite frustrated': Mother in rural Sask. fighting school bus catchment process
A Saskatchewan mother is facing challenges getting bus service for her four children to attend school and is hoping catchment changes will become more publicized after appealing her denial.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
Hyde Park drive-thru proposal going back to the drawing board
York Developments is reconsidering the design of a mixed-use commercial and residential development at the southeast corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault
The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.
-
Ontario Northland unveils train carrying important message
In North Bay on Monday, Ontario Northland unveiled a painting that will be on the Polar Express train that travels between Moosonee and Cochrane.
Kitchener
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
-