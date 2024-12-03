Vancouver Canucks defenceman Hronek out 8 weeks with lower-body injury

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek is expected to be out until the end of January as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

General manager Patrik Allvin issued a statement Tuesday saying Hronek underwent a successful procedure for the undisclosed ailment and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

He says the 27-year-old Czech blueliner will not require surgery for an upper-body injury.

Hronek hasn't played since going into the endboards hard late in Vancouver's 5-4 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh last Wednesday.

He's been paired with captain Quinn Hughes for much of the season and registered eight points (one goal, eight assists) in 21 games.

The Canucks (13-7-3) have dealt with a litany of notable absences this season, including all-star goalie Thatcher Demko, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, and star centre J.T. Miller, who's on an indefinite leave for personal reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.