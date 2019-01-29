

The Canadian Press





Crown spokesman Dan McLaughlin says prosecutors will review their options after a B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed a case involving another girl against convicted murderer Garry Handlen during his sentencing.

Handlen received life in prison yesterday for the first-degree murder of 12-year-old Monica Jack, who disappeared while riding her bike near Merritt in 1978 -- a crime he admitted to an undercover officer.

Handlen had also been charged with the first-degree murder of 11-year-old Kathryn-Mary Herbert in or near Matsqui three years earlier, but he pleaded not guilty to that crime after being sentenced for Jack's murder.

Crown counsel Mark Sheardown told court no evidence would be presented in Herbert's case -- and McLaughlin says that while Handlen confessed to Herbert's murder during the so-called Mister Big operation, the judge found that confession to be inadmissible.