B.C. food banks hoping Taylor Swift and her fans will 'Tay it Forward' on Giving Tuesday

On every stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, it’s been reported the pop superstar has made a substantial donation to food banks in that community.

“This is seems to be a cause for her that's really, really significant. We know that across the planet, in different cities that she's toured in, she's supported food banks wherever she's gone,” said Dan Huang-Taylor with Food Banks B.C.

And local food banks aren’t only counting on an influx of cash from Taylor herself.

“The awareness that it raises, the ability to engage and reach an audience that we typically wouldn't see connected to food banks, just being able to share what's going on in the issue of food insecurity with a younger demographic is really significant,” said Huang-Taylor.

Inspired by Taylor’s commitment to tackling food insecurity, Heidi Van Schaik, a Canadian Swiftie and mother of three, created a nationwide campaign with Food Banks Canada called “Tay it Forward.”

“We're encouraging $13 donations, because that's Taylor's favourite number,” said Van Schaik, who added the goal is to “bring everybody together and to do something big and good.”

The “Tay It Forward” campaigned raised over $50,000 during the six Eras tour concerts in Toronto.

”We’re hoping that B.C. and everybody attending those concerts can pick up that torch,” said Van Schaik. “We have a goal of $1.3 million, we are a long way from that, but the math works if Swifties donate – and we're only asking for $13, which is less than a drink at the concert and significantly less than a cardigan or any of our other merch.”

On Giving Tuesday, donations to Food Bank Canada are also being matched.

The "Tay it Forward" page on the Food Banks Canada website.

“So on a regular day, a $13 donation would equal 26 meals for hungry Canadians. Today it would be doubled. So a $13 donation would equal 52 meals donated,” said Van Schaik.

Huang-Taylor hopes Swifties will remember to support charities while they’re in Vancouver spending money on the shows and Eras Tour-themed events.

“There is there is such a fever around Taylor Swift's visit to the city, and of course, lots of people will try to capitalize on that. But I think having Taylor Swift's name attached to food banking has created this huge opportunity to support the great need that we see,” he said.

“This is a record-breaking year for demand for food banks. There's significant strain on the system. So if we can get a spokesperson of the magnitude, reach and impact of Taylor Swift to support this cause, it makes a real difference.”

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank isn’t saying if it’s the recipient of Swift’s donation at this final tour stop, which is not unusual.

“It’s been done very quietly. The actual amounts have not been disclosed,” said Van Schaik.

Swifties who admire what she’s doing are now being encouraged to follow in her footsteps and give.