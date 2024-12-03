Dangerous offender with 'high risk' to commit more violence now living in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver police issued a public warning Tuesday about a designated dangerous offender who recently moved to a halfway house in the city.

Tyler Gordon Strathdee, 36, is serving an 11-year and two-month sentence for multiple offences committed in Alberta, including robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and manslaughter, police said.

His sentence expires in 2028, but he has been granted statutory release, meaning he can serve the remainder of his time in the community with conditions.

“Vancouver police believe he poses a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence,” the department wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“The Vancouver Police Department was notified last week that Strathdee had chosen to reside at a halfway house in Vancouver, and confirm he has now relocated to the city.”

The VPD says it and Correctional Service Canada will be monitoring Strathdee and asked anyone who sees him breaching his release conditions to call police.

Those conditions include a ban on consuming alcohol or drugs, communicating with anyone involved in criminal activity or substance “misuse,” and being in the presence of sex workers.