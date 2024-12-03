VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dangerous offender with 'high risk' to commit more violence now living in Vancouver, police warn

    Designated dangerous offender Tyler Gordon Strathdee is seen in this image handed out by the Vancouver Police Department. Designated dangerous offender Tyler Gordon Strathdee is seen in this image handed out by the Vancouver Police Department.
    Share

    Vancouver police issued a public warning Tuesday about a designated dangerous offender who recently moved to a halfway house in the city.

    Tyler Gordon Strathdee, 36, is serving an 11-year and two-month sentence for multiple offences committed in Alberta, including robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and manslaughter, police said.

    His sentence expires in 2028, but he has been granted statutory release, meaning he can serve the remainder of his time in the community with conditions.

    “Vancouver police believe he poses a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence,” the department wrote in a news release Tuesday.

    “The Vancouver Police Department was notified last week that Strathdee had chosen to reside at a halfway house in Vancouver, and confirm he has now relocated to the city.”

    The VPD says it and Correctional Service Canada will be monitoring Strathdee and asked anyone who sees him breaching his release conditions to call police.

    Those conditions include a ban on consuming alcohol or drugs, communicating with anyone involved in criminal activity or substance “misuse,” and being in the presence of sex workers. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News