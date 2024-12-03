Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre

A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.

“We all know that people need a roof over their head. They need shelter. They need food. They need the basics. But you also need support for your health,” says Cool Aid Society CEO, Elin Bjarnason.

The Dr. Joe Haegert Community Health Centre helps fulfill the vision for essential services and supports on the Burnside Road East development site.

“We’re really excited to be launching Crosstown Campaign,” says Cool Aid’s director of philanthropy and community engagement, Alyson Dahl. “We’re doing it on Giving Tuesday as we have a matching campaign for $100,000. So any gift that’s given right now will be matched up to $100,000 by an anonymous donor.”

Cool Aid says the health centre will provide wrap-around health care to people who are homeless, or challenged by complex mental health and substance use issues, or both.

“It’s also going to help keep people out of our emergency rooms, getting more people the help that they need,” says Dahl. “It’s something that’s really innovative and I’m really excited for it – and so should Victoria.”

The society figures it won’t open until fall 2025, months after an anticipated grand opening in the New Year on the housing portion of the development. There are 154 housing units, along with commercial and childcare space.

BC Housing will be processing tenant applications for the supportive and subsidized units. Cool Aid will handle the applications for the affordable market rentals.

“It’s a partnership,” says Bjarnason. “I think being able to come together in a collaborative way is what’s going to make a difference for the people that we serve who are under housed, who’ve suffered trauma, multigenerational trauma, stigma and homelessness.”

Cool Aid is hosting an open house Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m. at Crosstown for the public to support the campaign and see the overall development. People can also support the campaign by donating online.