Have you seen these girls? Vancouver police searching for missing children

Police are appealing for the public's help to try and locate two children who didn’t return to class when the lunch bell rang Tuesday afternoon.

The girls – seven-year-old Skyla-May and 10-year-old Tawny – were last seen on the playground at Strathcona Elementary School at 12:55 p.m., authorities said in a news release.

"There have been numerous sightings of the girls in Strathcona and Chinatown throughout the afternoon – most recently at International Village – however, their whereabouts are currently unknown," A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said.

"Given their age, cool temperatures, and nightfall, police are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing."

Anyone who sees the girls is urged to call 911 and stay with them until first responders arrive.