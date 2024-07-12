B.C. Highway Patrol urging caution from drivers after deadly week
Highway patrol officers in British Columbia are urging drivers to proceed with caution after a large number of fatal accidents across the province this week.
According to the B.C. Coroners Service, between July 5 and July 10, 19 people died in motor vehicle accidents.
"It's a really disturbing trend that we’re seeing,” Insp. Chad Badry of B.C. Highway Patrol told CTV News.
Those killed include a family of three, including a baby, after a head-on collision near Aggasiz Tuesday.
A social media post from the North Fraser Fire Department identified the father as one of its members.
Then, on Wednesday, RCMP said four adults – all from the same extended family – died after a serious collision in Keremeos, B.C.
Meanwhile, in Surrey, Mounties say a young woman was killed after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
While the accidents remain under investigation, Badry says police continue to see the same trends.
"The top three are speed, distracted driving and impaired driving,” he said. “All of these accidents, all of these fatalities, they're all preventable. It's needless to have these things happen."
Police said both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a single-vehicle collision in the southeastern B.C. community of Wilmer Tuesday night.
According to ICBC, impaired-driving-related deaths rise by 27 per cent every summer.
"It's really concerning. It's frustrating,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MAAD) Canada.
“For the families we work with, it almost brings back their own experience and what they went through, and one of the things they tell us is they don’t want what happened to their family to happen to somebody else.”
Badry says police are asking drivers to slow down ahead of what’s expected to be another busy weekend on B.C. highways.
“The road conditions right now are ideal, and I think people are letting those speeds creep up,” he said. “People need to plan ahead, leave a little bit more time to get to their destinations."
“If you’re using alcohol or non-prescription drugs, there’s no reason to get behind the wheel.”
Alec Baldwin weeps in court when judge announces involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial
A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Charges laid after paramedic assaulted during call on Victoria's Pandora Avenue
An assault on a paramedic led to a massive police presence in Victoria Thursday night, and is now prompting changes to the way BC Emergency Health Services responds to calls in the area.
B.C. university gives pro-Palestinian protesters trespass notice, deadline to vacate
Vancouver Island University says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters, telling them to vacate their encampment on the campus in Nanaimo, B.C., by Monday.
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments
The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season,
Edmonton proves popular for U.S. restaurant chains looking to expand
With popular U.S. restaurant chains Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A setting up shop in Edmonton, one business expert says there are several reasons why Alberta's capital city is a destination for them, including residents' love of dining out.
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
'Justice system failed me': Calgary woman speaks out after sex assault trial cut short
A young Calgary woman says she understands why victims of sexual assault often don't report it after a trial against her former boss was cut short.
Debit card scam targeting victims in downtown Calgary: police
Calgary police issued an alert late Friday afternoon about a rise in debit card scams targeting people visiting downtown.
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Chinook Regional Hospital emergency department seeing temporary staff reduction through summer
The emergency department at Chinook Regional Hospital may see longer-than-normal wait times throughout the summer, as Alberta Health Services (AHS) deals with a temporary physician reduction.
JBS Foods Canada to produce 7 million kilograms of beef patties with new expansion
An incentive program from the Alberta government is making it possible for a major beef processing plant in Brooks to increase its production capacity.
'We feel the brick falling': McDermot Avenue building set for demolition, neighbours worry about the mess left behind
The city has issued a demolition permit for the building located at 579 McDermot Avenue after an engineering assessment revealed it's unsafe.
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city
The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.
Over 240 trained security staff patrolling grounds at Country Thunder
Country Thunder in Craven Sask., is in full swing and police have been kept busy.
Tornado warnings issued for parts of south central Sask.
Parts of south central Saskatchewan are under a tornado warning, according to an alert sent out by Environment Canada around 6:15 p.m.
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
Archaeologists from Alberta and Sask. are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
Five tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan on July 1
Five weak tornadoes occurred in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 1, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
Sask. RCMP says three people were impersonating police in Onion Lake
Onion Lake RCMP are looking for information about three people believed to be impersonating police officers.
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Man, 43, charged with series of apartment frauds; Montreal police seeking more victims
The Montreal police (SPVM) financial crime squad is looking for victims of a man arrested for multiple rental frauds.
Poilievre blasts Montreal mayor's approach to addictions, homelessness
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is attacking the Montreal mayor's approach to severe drug addiction and homelessness, accusing her of telling Montrealers to learn to live with 'chaos.'
Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.
More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.
Merivale Fish Market closes temporarily due to fire next door
The Merivale Fish Market -- a popular west Ottawa restaurant and store -- is temporarily closed because of a fire at an adjacent business.
Owner of Ottawa Train Yards exits receivership after settling outstanding loan
Ottawa Train Yards is no longer in receivership proceedings, just weeks after it was placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property.
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
'Water was up to my boots': N.S. residents look to recover after heavy rain, flash flood
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Fatal collision near St. Thomas
A person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
'It's insane': Residents wake to crashed cars and police takedown on quiet Huron County street
Wrecked cars, and vehicle debris stretching as far as eye could see greeted residents of a quiet street in Goderich this morning. "About 3:30ish this morning, we heard a loud bang. We came running to the front, and we [saw] this chaos," said Elgin Avenue resident, Annette McCarthy.
Pedestrian fighting for their life following 'serious collision' this afternoon near Lucan
According to police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.