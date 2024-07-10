Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say

A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.

The deceased are two adults and an infant.

The RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said emergency crews were called to the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz in the early morning hours Tuesday with a report of a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and tractor trailer.

The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was initially airlifted to hospital.

The infant "passed away a few hours later, despite the heroic efforts of first responders and hospital staff," the UFVRD said in a news release.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but that alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors.

"I would like to thank my officers and all the first responders who attended this tragic incident for their hard work and dedication to serving the victims and their families," Sgt. Andy Lot of the Agassiz RCMP detachment said in a statement.

"We are working on supporting all those who were affected from this crash and loss of an entire family. I have engaged the mental health supports for all of those involved."

The collision forced the closure of the Lougheed Highway for several hours on Tuesday, but the route was eventually reopened around 5 p.m.

The RCMP said traffic was flowing with no delays Wednesday morning.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam video recorded in the 8100 block of Lougheed Highway between 3 and 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, to contacted the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.