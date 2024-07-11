Woman ejected from car in deadly Surrey crash

A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.

RCMP say officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 99 north of King George Boulevard where one person was declared dead at the scene.

In a news release, Mounties identified the victim as a woman in her early 20s, saying she had been ejected from the vehicle.

"Two other occupants were located trapped in the vehicle and later taken to hospital for further assessment," Sgt. James Mason said in the release, adding that the vehicle's driver is a 23-year-old man and the passenger is a 22-year-old man.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, or ICARS, has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team with the investigation, according to police.

Hours after the crash, heavy traffic began building for the morning commute as drivers are being diverted at King George Highway. As of 8:30 a.m., police had not yet given a timeline on when the area will be reopened to traffic but they asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

RCMP say the preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam video in the area of Highway 99 at King George Highway during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-100747.