VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced three more deaths from COVID-19 in the province since Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 177.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced 24 new test-positive cases of the virus in B.C. since Tuesday. Fifteen of those cases were confirmed on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday, the officials said.

Thursday's update included two days' worth of new positive tests for the virus because officials did not provide an update on Canada Day.

There are currently 160 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia. Of those, 17 people who have the virus are in hospital, with two of them in critical care.

Since the pandemic begin, a total of 2,940 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Henry and Dix said Thursday that no additional outbreaks of the virus had occurred over the last 48 hours. There are currently five ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities, but the last remaining "community outbreak" has been declared over.

A total of 2,603 people who previously tested positive for the virus in B.C. are now considered fully recovered.

