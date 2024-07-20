VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior

    A serious crash closed Highway 1 in both directions near Sorrento, B.C., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (CTV News) A serious crash closed Highway 1 in both directions near Sorrento, B.C., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.

    Images from the scene show at least three vehicles with significant damage. Multiple ambulances – including an air ambulance – could be seen on the roadway.

    In an email to CTV News, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson confirmed that two people had been pronounced dead at the scene. She did not say how many other people had been injured in the crash.

    At least one person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene, and CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

    The crash was reported shortly after 8:20 a.m., Saunderson said.

    DriveBC first posted about the crash on social media around 9 a.m., advising travellers to "expect major delays."

    The highway has been closed in both directions between Little River Road and Lindburg Road, according to DriveBC, which said travellers could detour via highways 97, 97A and 97B, if necessary.

    A series of deadly crashes this month has prompted warnings from BC Highway Patrol, which has urged drivers to slow down and use caution.

    According to the BC Coroners Service, between July 5 and July 10, 19 people died in motor vehicle accidents in the province.

    Among those killed were a family of three, including a baby, who were involved in a head-on collision in Agassiz on July 9

    The following day, four adults from the same extended family perished in a serious crash in Keremeos

    Earlier this week, the BCHP said it had issued 132 tickets for excessive speeding – which is defined as 40 km/h or more above the posted limit – since July 1.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News