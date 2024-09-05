VANCOUVER
    • Stabbing at North Vancouver bus stop sends 1 to hospital

    A man is in hospital and a suspect is at large after a stabbing at a bus stop in North Vancouver Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.

    The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at a bus shelter on the south side of Marine Drive near Capilano Road, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

    "It’s alleged that the victim was sleeping at the bus shelter when a male assaulted him," the release reads. "The victim was able to run away and call for help."

    Officers found the victim at a gas station on the north side of Marine Drive, police said, adding that he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said "little is known about the male suspect's description," but the early stages of the investigation have determined that the victim and the suspect "may have known each other."

    The motive for the stabbing is not yet known, Mounties added.

    "As the investigation is in its very early stages, there are a lot of unanswered questions that police are seeking answers for," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

    "Investigators are appealing to the public and travelling motorists in an effort to help further the investigation."

    Specifically, police are hoping to find witnesses or dash cam video from the area of Marine Drive and Capilano Road between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

    Anyone with information should call police at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-18160, police said. 

