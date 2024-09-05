Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk

A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.

The collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday in a roundabout at the intersection of Peatt Road and Brock Avenue in Langford, according to police.

Investigators determined the mother was pushing her 11-month-old child in a stroller when they were struck by a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

“The SUV was travelling at a high speed within the roundabout before it made a right turn onto Brock Avenue, where the 25-year-old mother and her child were crossing with the pedestrian lights flashing,” the statement said.

The mother and child were transported to hospital. Police say the child was upset but did not suffer serious injuries, while the mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is remarkable, and extremely fortunate, that after a collision like this the mother and child left the scene without life threating injuries,” Cpl. Mike Jacobson said in the statement.

“We want to thank all of the witnesses who called 911 right away and stayed on scene.”

Police handed the driver a violation ticket, while the Nissan’s owner was notified that the vehicle would be towed away to undergo a mechanical inspection, the RCMP said.