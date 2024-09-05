Festivals abound on first full weekend of September in Metro Vancouver
Labour Day – the unofficial end of summer – has passed, but there are still lots of outdoor activities planned across Metro Vancouver this weekend, from the annual GranFondo bike race from Vancouver to Whistler to a long list of community festivals. Here are some events to check out:
Car Free Days in Vancouver and Port Coquitlam
Car Free Day returns to Vancouver's Commercial Drive – the place where the community-led festival began – on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
More than 30 performers will take to four stages between Grandview Highway and First Avenue for the annual event, which has spread across the Lower Mainland in recent years.
Port Coquitlam will also play host to a Car Free Day event Saturday on McAllister Avenue between Shaughnessy Street and Mary Hill Road from noon to 8 p.m.
McSpadden County Fair
The day after Car Free Day, another festival is planned for the Commercial Drive area.
The McSpadden County Fair takes over McSpadden Park, located at 2125 Victoria Dr., with local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and competitions – including the annual East Van Zucchini Races.
The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and more information can be found on its website.
Flats Fest
Developer Lowtide Properties is hosting "Flats Fest" on Saturday at its South Flats property, 565 Great Northern Way.
The event features marketplaces showcasing local artisans and Emily Carr University students, live entertainment, an "innovation zone" with exhibits from companies and organizations with offices in the neighbourhood, and a kids' zone.
There's also a beer garden and food trucks. The schedule of events runs from noon to 9 p.m. and can be found on Lowtide's website.
Vancouver Vegan Festival
Elsewhere in Vancouver on Saturday, the Vancouver Vegan Festival will be taking over Kitsilano Beach with vendors, food trucks, workshops and more, all of them plant-based.
The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a schedule of events can be found on its website.
Dog Day at the Dude
Dog owners may want to head to Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant for "Dog Day at the Dude" on Saturday.
Organizers promise prizes, contests, vendors, an agility course, off-leash and puppy areas, training sessions and more between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Downtown Block Party
Public Disco is closing out its summer events series Saturday with a free block party at Bentall Centre's Dunsmuir Patio.
The show features "local and international underground electronic music artists" from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with licensed pop-up bars, food, "social hangout zones" and kids' activities until 6 p.m.
More information can be found on Public Disco's website.
Kamayan Fest
Celebrate Filipino food and culture at City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street Sunday with Kamayan Fest.
The free event will feature food, live music, art and crafts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10th annual Polish Festival
A celebration of Polish culture returns to the North Shore on Saturday at Shipbuilders' Square and the Pipe Shop.
The North Shore Polish Association Belweder is celebrating the festival's 10th year with music, dancing, face-painting and traditional Polish cuisine from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
22nd annual Fleetwood Community Festival
Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood will host a community festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors to the free event at the Fleetwood Community Centre can expect live entertainment, vendors, food, face-painting, bouncy castles, miniature golf and more, according to organizers.
With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder
The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people and wounding nine, was arrested on various charges including second-degree murder, authorities said Thursday.
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson: a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua. But when the couple looked around, they say a pack of eight coyotes surrounded them, picked Kahlua up and ran off with him.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Conservative cuts? Party to share platform 'closer to the next election,' Scheer says
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians will have to wait until 'closer' to the next federal election to learn about the party's platform.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
-
'Don't do it': New study shows harms should Alberta expand online gambling options
The author of a new report is warning the Government of Alberta against expanding online gambling in the province.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV Calgary's newscast for Sept. 5, 2024, right here
With Thursday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted, we've put together a special online edition for you.
-
Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's Green Line letter
The fallout from the province's decision to stop funding Calgary's Green Line construction has turned into a personal and political battle between some city councillors and Alberta's transportation minister.
-
'It's remarkable!': Meteorite captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
Winnipeg
-
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
Carbon tax, inflation, crime debated at Elmwood Transcona by-election forum
An all party forum attracted three of the six candidates in the Elmwood Transcona by-election, where the hopefuls were pressed on crime, the cost of living, and climate change.
-
'Principal architect' of Morrisseau mass forgeries sentenced to five years in prison
Mass forgeries of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau's paintings have caused irreparable harm to the trailblazer's legacy -- and to First Nations art writ large, an Ontario judge acknowledged Thursday in sentencing one of the ringleaders of a sprawling fraud scheme.
Regina
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'Pure annoyance': Cricket infestation taking over south Sask. farm
James Schiller says crickets are taking over his farm southwest of Regina.
-
Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan opens up major fundraising campaign to general public
The Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan has opened up a major fundraising campaign to the general public in hopes of finding the cure for dementia.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
-
Dutch elm disease cases grow in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon wants help from the public in stopping the spread of Dutch elm Disease.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson: a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua. But when the couple looked around, they say a pack of eight coyotes surrounded them, picked Kahlua up and ran off with him.
-
Toronto Island ferry suffers mechanical issue, prompting crews to perform emergency stop
A Toronto Island ferry suffered a mechanical issue on Thursday that led crews to perform an emergency stop at Jack Layton Terminal, the city said.
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
Montreal
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Two Montreal children struck in separate accidents, prompting calls for greater vigilance
Two close calls have left communities shaken on opposite sides of the city of Montreal. In Ahuntsic, a six-year-old was struck by a school bus driver this morning. In Ville Marie, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV under similar circumstances.
-
Golden again, Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos back atop the Paralympic podium
Brent Lakatos got the gold. The veteran wheelchair racer from Dorval, Que., owns fistfuls of Paralympic medals, but not quite enough gold for his liking kept the 44-year-old racing to Paris.
Ottawa
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
Trees in eastern Ontario are changing colour already: Here's why and what it means for fall
It has been sunshine and warm temperatures to start the month of September, but some trees in eastern Ontario appear to be getting a jump start on fall.
-
Snowbirds, Red Arrows bring smiles to CHEO students
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows visited kindergarten students at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
One dead, one injured, suspect still at large in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP confirmed one person is dead and another is injured after an emergency alert was issued for the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area, near Neguac, N.B. on Thursday.
-
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Maritimes
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
London
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
Kitchener
-
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Nipissing University centre closes following investigation into social media post
Nipissing University says it’s saddened by the decision to permanently close the student-led The Equity Centre following the completion of a third-party, independent investigation.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.