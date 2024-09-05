Festivals abound on first full weekend of September in Metro Vancouver

Labour Day – the unofficial end of summer – has passed, but there are still lots of outdoor activities planned across Metro Vancouver this weekend, from the annual GranFondo bike race from Vancouver to Whistler to a long list of community festivals. Here are some events to check out:

Car Free Days in Vancouver and Port Coquitlam

Car Free Day returns to Vancouver's Commercial Drive – the place where the community-led festival began – on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

More than 30 performers will take to four stages between Grandview Highway and First Avenue for the annual event, which has spread across the Lower Mainland in recent years.

Port Coquitlam will also play host to a Car Free Day event Saturday on McAllister Avenue between Shaughnessy Street and Mary Hill Road from noon to 8 p.m.

McSpadden County Fair

The day after Car Free Day, another festival is planned for the Commercial Drive area.

The McSpadden County Fair takes over McSpadden Park, located at 2125 Victoria Dr., with local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and competitions – including the annual East Van Zucchini Races.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and more information can be found on its website.

Flats Fest

Developer Lowtide Properties is hosting "Flats Fest" on Saturday at its South Flats property, 565 Great Northern Way.

The event features marketplaces showcasing local artisans and Emily Carr University students, live entertainment, an "innovation zone" with exhibits from companies and organizations with offices in the neighbourhood, and a kids' zone.

There's also a beer garden and food trucks. The schedule of events runs from noon to 9 p.m. and can be found on Lowtide's website.

Vancouver Vegan Festival

Elsewhere in Vancouver on Saturday, the Vancouver Vegan Festival will be taking over Kitsilano Beach with vendors, food trucks, workshops and more, all of them plant-based.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a schedule of events can be found on its website.

Dog Day at the Dude

Dog owners may want to head to Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant for "Dog Day at the Dude" on Saturday.

Organizers promise prizes, contests, vendors, an agility course, off-leash and puppy areas, training sessions and more between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Downtown Block Party

Public Disco is closing out its summer events series Saturday with a free block party at Bentall Centre's Dunsmuir Patio.

The show features "local and international underground electronic music artists" from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with licensed pop-up bars, food, "social hangout zones" and kids' activities until 6 p.m.

More information can be found on Public Disco's website.

Kamayan Fest

Celebrate Filipino food and culture at City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street Sunday with Kamayan Fest.

The free event will feature food, live music, art and crafts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10th annual Polish Festival

A celebration of Polish culture returns to the North Shore on Saturday at Shipbuilders' Square and the Pipe Shop.

The North Shore Polish Association Belweder is celebrating the festival's 10th year with music, dancing, face-painting and traditional Polish cuisine from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

22nd annual Fleetwood Community Festival

Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood will host a community festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors to the free event at the Fleetwood Community Centre can expect live entertainment, vendors, food, face-painting, bouncy castles, miniature golf and more, according to organizers.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren