RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan

Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.

As students were heading back to school Tuesday, the RCMP issued a "strong warning" to families about a series of potentially wild parties being planned in the Penticton area.

The lack of adult supervision and the potential for drug and alcohol use could be a recipe for injuries or other accidents, the Penticton RCMP detachment cautioned.

"We want to ensure that students start the school year off safely," Const. Kelly Brett said in a statement.

"These unsanctioned parties may seem like harmless fun, but they can quickly turn into dangerous situations. We urge parents to be aware of their children’s activities and to talk to them about the risks associated with attending such events."

Authorities said they will be working with school district officials to monitor any potential party plans, and that officers will respond as needed. That could mean "increased patrols" in areas where gatherings are expected to occur, the Penticton RCMP said in a news release.

The detachment asked anyone with information on unsanctioned pre-grad parties to report them by calling 250-492-4300.