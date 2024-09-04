Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy

VANCOUVER
    Lulu, a puppy that was reported stolen in Kelowna is shown in this photo provided by the RCMP. Lulu, a puppy that was reported stolen in Kelowna is shown in this photo provided by the RCMP.
    Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.

    The alleged theft happened on Saturday when Lulu's owner was taking the one-year-old dog for a walk on Royal Pine Drive Saturday at around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

    "A grey vehicle pulled up alongside them. A middle-aged, bald, Caucasian male got out of the vehicle, chatted briefly with Lulu’s owner before (he) unhook(ed) her leash, scooped her up, got back in the vehicle and fled," said a news release from the Kelowna RCMP issued on Wednesday.

    Lulu's owner told police she purchased the pup from its former owner about a month ago. The dog is described as a mix of chihuahua, Maltese, pug, and Dijon.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 250-762-3300.

