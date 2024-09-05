Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.

Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.

Police were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Anderton Road at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after firefighters found the body upon entering to the home, the Comox Valley RCMP said in a statement.

Police did not provide any identifying details about the victim but said support is being offered to those affected by the discovery.

Investigators with the local RCMP detachment's major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating the death.

The BC Coroners Service has also launched its own investigation, police said.

"We are saddened by this event and are committed to uncovering the facts surrounding this fire," said Const. Monika Terragni said in the statement.

The Comox Valley RCMP did not respond to requests for information about the progress of the investigation Thursday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators at 250-334-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).