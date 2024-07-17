'Tragic trend' of fatal crashes prompts plea from B.C. Highway Patrol

Mounties who patrol B.C.'s highways are urging drivers in the province to slow down amid a "tragic trend" of recent, fatal crashes.

The B.C. Highway Patrol issued its plea Wednesday, outlining a series of incidents where drivers were caught speeding. Since July 1, the unit has issued 132 tickets for excessive speeding – which is defined as 40 km/h or more above the posted limit.

"Every driver needs to realize that the consequences for excessive speeding go far beyond getting an expensive ticket and your vehicle impounded. You have far less time to react to anything when going that fast, which is why excessive speed is so deadly," Insp. Chad Badry with the BCHP said in a news release.

In almost all of the recent cases described by police, the drivers were caught doing more than double the speed limit.

On July 9 in Langley, a Corvette was clocked going 213 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 1. On July 11 on Highway 3A near Castlegar, a motorcyclist with a learner's licence was pulled over going 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. On July 12, a BMW from Alberta was caught going 212 km/h on the Caribou Highway where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

All of the drivers had their vehicles impounded for seven days and were issued tickets ranging from $368 to $483.

A spike in deadly highway crashes this month resulted in a safety warning being issued by the province's chief coroner, who noted that 19 people died between July 5 and July 10.

“We extend our condolences to all affected by these tragedies. We know there are far-reaching impacts, as family and friends across the province, and beyond, mourn the loss of their loved ones,” said John McNamee, acting chief coroner.

“While so many of us look forward to summer trips, unfortunately, statistics show the risk of deadly motor-vehicle crashes is much greater in July, August and September.”

In 2023, there were 331 fatalities from crashes and 110 of those were during the summer months. In the past 10 years, half of all crash-related deaths were in the Interior Health region while 25 per cent happened in the Fraser Health region, according to the coroner's statement.