Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone

    Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.

    The rushed motorists were nabbed near 16th Avenue and Camosun Street, in the area of Queen Elizabeth Elementary, according to a social media post from the Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Unit.

    One of the drivers was clocked going 112 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, nearly three times the legal limit.

    That driver was handed a $368 fine for excessive speeding – defined as going at least 41 km/h too fast – and their vehicle was impounded.

    An image of the ticket shared by the VPD identifies the driver's yellow-and-blue car as a Ford station wagon.

