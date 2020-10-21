VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added two flights Sunday night, another one Monday evening, six more on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday. Several of the flights added involve airports other than Vancouver International Airport, where most flights with COVID-19 cases on board tend to arrive and depart.

Details of the affected flights follow:

Sept. 30: Air Transat flight 932 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 37)

Oct. 10: WestJet flight 182 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows 1 to 4)

Oct. 10: WestJet flight 3255 from Edmonton to Kelowna (rows 13 to 19)

Oct. 11: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 1 to 6)

Oct. 12: Flair flight 8186 from Kelowna to Edmonton (rows 24 to 30)

Oct. 12: Flair flight 8513 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (rows 13 to 22)

Oct. 13: Flair flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton (rows 10 to 16)

Oct. 14: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Oct. 14: Air Canada flight 299 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

Oct. 15: Air Canada flight 195 from Toronto to Victoria (rows 17 to 23)

Oct. 16: WestJet flight 714 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 17 to 23)

Oct. 16: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 2 to 8)

Oct. 17: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 1 to 7)

Oct. 19: Swoop flight 107 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 20 to 26)

Anyone arriving in B.C. from outside Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Those arriving on affected domestic flights do not have to self-isolate, but should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.